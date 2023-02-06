Access Bank Division One League: Week 14 Match Report- BA United 1-1 Baffour Soccer Academy

BA United were held to a 1-1 draw by Baffour Soccer Academy at the Sunyani Coronation Park on Sunday, February 5 2023.

Baffour Academy were handed a boost with the return of Abdul Aziz Sheeka Ali into the starting line-up after a 2-month lay-off due to injury.

The visitors took an early lead on 8 minutes through Emmanuel Agyei.

Akwesi Agyemang salvaged a point for BA United by leveling in the 49th minute to ensure the spoils were shared evenly at the Coronation Park.

By Suleman Asante

