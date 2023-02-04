GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Access Bank Division One League: Week 14 Match Report – Bofoakwa Tano 2-1 Mighty Royals

Published on: 04 February 2023
Bofoakwa Tano solidified their lead on the League standings of Zone One B thanks to Leslie Aryeetey’s brace.

The hosts had to rally from behind to beat Mighty Royals at the Sunyani Coronation Park on Saturday, February 4 2023.

The visitors took an early lead on 14 minutes courtesy Bismark Kyeremeh. Bofoakwa leveled 5 minutes later through Leslie Aryeetey.

Both sides were cautious not to concede again but Aryeetey got his second in the 75th minute to ensure his side ended the First Round on a high.

                                 

By Suleman Asante

