Access Bank Division One League: Week 14 Match Report – Golden Kick 3-2 Mighty Jets

Published on: 05 February 2023
Golden Kick emerged winners of a thrilling Zone Three clash with Mighty Jets at the Tema Sports Stadium on Saturday, February 4 2023.

The home side struck first on 36 minutes through Edward Bentum. The visitors leveled 3 minutes later courtesy of Bless Ege.

Dacosta Owusu restored Golden Kick’s lead in the 79th minute.

Mighty Jets equalized again in the first minute of stoppage time through Gordon Cudjoe. In a dramatic end to the game Ezekiel Nettey got Golden Kick’s third goal, a minute later to secure all three points for his team.

By Suleman Asante

Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante

 

