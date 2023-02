Na God FC recorded a 2-1 victory over Akatsi All Stars at the Tema Sports Stadium on Monday, February 5 2023, thanks to Emmanuel Tackie’s brace.

Tackie got an early goal in the 5th minute for Na God.

Akatsi All Stars equalized on 19 minutes through Isaac Vormawor.

Na God restored their advantage right at the death of the first half through Tackie’s second goal of the day.

The score line remained the same after 90 minutes as there were no goals in the second half.