Nkoranza Warriors clinched a narrow victory over Young Apostles on Monday, February 6 2023 when they clashed at the Golden City Park.

Both sides were cautious not to concede early in the game but it was Nkoranza Warriors who broke the deadlock on 41 minutes through Bright Amoateng. Warriors took the lead into recess.

The second half produced no goals but the home side were on tenterhooks as they held onto the solitary goal of the game to secure all 3 points.