Access Bank Division One League: Week 14 Match Report- Skyy FC 8-0 Asokwa Deportivo

Skyy FC demolished Asokwa Deportivo at the St. Martins Park to stretch their lead on the Zone Two League standings to 5 points.

The match was rained off yesterday and was rescheduled to Monday, February 6 2023.

The Daoboase based side showed the visitors no mercy after opening their account in the 20th minute through Baba Hamadu.

Andrews Cobbina followed with a haul (32’ 45’ 57’ 69’).

Baba Hamadu got his brace by scoring again on 70 minutes.

Paul Ennin scored Skyy’s 7th in the 77th minute. The hosts were not done. John Dadzie finished the job for them by scoring their 8th goal in stoppage time.

By Suleman Asante

