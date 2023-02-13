GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

Access Bank Division One League: Week 15 Match Report – Baffour Soccer Academy 1-0 Bofoakwa Tano

Published on: 13 February 2023
Access Bank Division One League: Week 15 Match Report – Baffour Soccer Academy 1-0 Bofoakwa Tano

Bofoakwa Tano blew the chance to stretch their lead on top of the Zone 1B League standings after losing narrowly to Baffour Soccer Academy on Monday, February 13 2023 at the Nana Kronmansa Park.

Bofoakwa were hoping to restore their 4 point lead after 2nd placed Young Apostles reduced it to just one with a 3-0 win over Unity FC on Sunday.

They were away to Baffour Soccer Academy who are fifth on the league log.

Bofoakwa were stunned by the home side on 22 minutes to take the lead through Stephen Anokye.

The leaders kept searching for an equalizer but the hosts held on to the solitary goal of the game to secure all 3 points.

 

By Suleman Asante

Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more