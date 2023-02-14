Access Bank Division One League: Week 15 Match Report – FC Nania 1-1 Vision FC

FC Nania were held to a 1-1 draw at the Tema Sports Stadium by Vision FC on Monday, February 13 2023.

Nania went into the game knowing too close to the drop zone for comfort and a win would move them to mid-table position on the League log.

For Vision, a win would mean two adrift the top four spot on the Zone 3 League standings.

The hosts took an early lead through Francis McCarthy in the 10th minute.

Vision found the equalizer in the 38th minute through Ibrahim Rabiu.

The first half ended with one goal apiece for the sides.

Both teams shared the spoils evenly at full time as no goals were scored in the second half.

By Suleman Asante

Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante