Access Bank Division One League: Week 16 Match Preview – A5 Rences FC vs Attram de Visser

Published on: 17 February 2023
A5 Rences will host Attram de Visser at the Tema Sports Stadium on Saturday, February 18 2023.

Rences are in a precarious position on the Zone 3 League log and will expect to draw confidence from their 2-1 win over Volta Rangers who are placed 11th.

Rences are 14th on the League standings and will move level on points with Rangers if they win on Saturday.

Attram de Visser will hope to return to winning ways after a 1-0 defeat to Susubiribi.

They are placed 9th on the league and will leave 2 spots up should they bag all three points.

