Kasena Nan-Kana and Wa Suntaa will clash at the Ohene Ameyaw Stadium on Saturday, February 18 2023.

Both teams will expect to replicate their wins last weekend. Kasena were 1-0 winners over Wa Yaasin while Wa Suntaa beat Steadfast by the same sore line.

A win for Wa Suntaa will move them to second on the Zone 1A League log.

Kasena will hope to pick all three points move from the last but one spot.