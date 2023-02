Pacific Heroes will play Asekem FC on Saturday, February 18 2023 at the Ejisu Okese Park.

Pacific are 10th on the Zone 2 League standings and face a wounded Asekem FC side that lost 4-3 in a seven-goal thriller against Nzema Kotoko in their last match.

Pacific shared the spoils with Future Stars last weekend after a 2-2 draw.

Fifth placed Asekem will move to 4th position if they can return to winning ways.

Pacific will move a spot up if they bag all three points.