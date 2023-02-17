Access Bank Division One League: Week 16 Match Preview – Steadfast FC vs Debibi United

Both teams will be hoping to return to winning ways when they clash on Saturday, February 18 2023 at the Aliu Mahama Stadium after they each fell to 1-0 defeats to their opponents in their last outings.

Steadfast FC, who are currently 4th on the League standings lost to Wa Suntaa while Debibi lost to Zone 1A League leaders Eleven Wonders.

With 2 points separating the two sides, the stakes couldn’t be higher.

A win for Debibi will reduce Eleven Wonders’ lead at the top of the standings to just two points.

Steadfast will replace Debibi in 2nd position if they can bag all three points.

However you slice it, this game promises to be intriguing given what a win would mean for both sides.