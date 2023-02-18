Access Bank Division One League: Week 16 Match Report- Steadfast FC 2-0 Debibi United

Steadfast FC gave themselves a boost in their quest for top flight fooball by recording a 2-0 victory over Debibi United at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Saturday, February 18 2023.

Debibi went into the game with the aim of winning to reduce the lead of Eleven Wonders at the top of the Zone 1A league standings.

With Debibi missing some players to injury and suspension, new signing Dauda Sadam got his debut start.

Steadfast broke the deadlock on 20 minutes through Fawzan Dandawa. They took the lead into half time. After the recess, it looked as if both sides had conspired to end the game with that solitary goal until Moses Abayase sealed the victory for Steadfast by scoring in the 85th minute.

Steadfast now move from 4th to 2nd position on the league log, 4 points behind Eleven Wonders.

Debbibi slip to 3rd position, a point behind Steadfast.

By Suleman Asante

