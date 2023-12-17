Access Bank extends Division One League sponsorship for another three seasons

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) and Access Bank Ghana Plc have extended their sponsorship for the Division One League for an additional three seasons.

The USD270,000 per season sponsorship underscores Access Bank's commitment to fostering grassroots sports in Ghana.

Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, President of the GFA, expressed gratitude for Access Bank's renewed support, highlighting their belief in football's transformative power.

'‘We are grateful to Access Bank Ghana for their renewed sponsorship, recognizing the role this partnership plays in the continued success of the Division One League.

"Access Bank's commitment goes beyond financial support; it is a testament to their belief in the transformative power of football.

"Together, we look forward to elevating the league to new heights and creating lasting positive impacts in the football community," he stated.

Access Bank's Managing Director, Olumide Olatunji, emphasized the sponsorship's role in empowering Division One League clubs to nurture young football talent and contribute to the growth of grassroots sports.

Both entities encourage Ghanaians to actively support the league and its emerging players through match attendance, online engagement, and backing local teams.

Olatunji reiterated Access Bank's commitment to promoting unity and positive change beyond financial contributions, emphasizing the profound impact of sports on community development.