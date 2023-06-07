Access Bank extends sponsorship deal with Division One League

Access Bank has renewed its sponsorship of the Ghanaian Division One League.

The popular bank extended its support for the Division One League after a successful first year of partnership.

The Director of Marketing at the Ghana Football Association, Jamil Maraby paid a courtesy call on the bank following the end of a competitive season.

He met Managing Director of the Bank Olumide Olatunji, who confirmed the extension of their sponsorship with the hopes of unearthing talents for the country.

“We continue to invest in football and particularly the DOL because that is the pipeline for developing talents," he said.

“Our goal is to see these talents evolve into national and international footballers who will in turn give back to impact their communities."

Mr Maraby expressed gratitude to Access Bank for their continued support for Ghana football.

“Thanks to the continued financial investments by Access Bank Ghana. We expect to see an uplift in facilities and development of football in Ghana," said Maraby.

Following a rigorous campaign, Nations FC, Bofoakwa Tano and Hearts of Lions secured promotion to the Ghana Premier League.