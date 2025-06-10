Access Bank sponsorship sparks new era for Ghana’s Division One League

The Ghana Division One League, long regarded as the backbone of grassroots football development in the country, is experiencing a sustained renaissance, driven in no small part by a transformative sponsorship deal with Access Bank.

The partnership, renewed and extended for three additional seasons in 2024, has injected fresh momentum into the second-tier competition, which features 48 teams across three zones.

Access Bank’s involvement has gone beyond mere financial backing, it has delivered a strategic and symbolic endorsement of the league’s value in nurturing future stars, revitalizing communities, and strengthening the football pyramid from the ground up.

The country's second-tier league is uniquely structured into three zonesâ€”Zone One (Northern sector), Zone Two (Middle and Western belts), and Zone Three (Greater Accra and Eastern corridor). This format ensures regional representation and encourages the development of football talents across the country’s diverse landscapes. With 16 teams per zone, the league provides competitive opportunities for clubs, players, coaches, and officials nationwide.

Access Bank’s sponsorship has empowered the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to streamline league operations, improve officiating, enhance branding, and boost the visibility of fixtures through digital platforms and localized engagement. The sponsorship has also catalyzed infrastructure improvements and incentivized clubs to adopt more professional practices.

The Access Bank Division One League has become a vital breeding ground for Ghanaian talent. Clubs like Hohoe United, Swedru All Black Stars, and Eleven Wonders, all of whom secured promotion in the 2024/25 season, owe part of their successful campaigns to the renewed energy and investment brought by the sponsorship.

From better kitting and logistics support to prize incentives and youth development initiatives, the Access Bank partnership has made it possible for clubs to operate more efficiently and aspire toward higher competitive standards.

Access Bank’s decision to extend its sponsorship through 2027 signals not only commercial vision but also a deep-rooted commitment to community development and youth empowerment. By aligning with the Division One League, the bank has embraced the ethos of using sport as a force for positive change, uplifting lives and fostering unity across Ghana.

The bank’s branding is now a familiar sight across match venues, jerseys, and promotional content, reinforcing the synergy between sport and socially responsible business.

With the league’s credibility and competitiveness on the rise, and with Access Bank’s support acting as a catalyst, Ghana’s Division One League is poised for even greater transformation in the seasons ahead. Clubs are now better equipped to attract talent, develop strong identities, and chase the dream of Premier League football.