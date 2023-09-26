Accra 2023 Africa Games: Giants Ad-Visors Media Services inspect venues to ensure excellent TV production

Local broadcast media production and distribution company Ad-Visors Media Services have inspected the venues for the Accra 2023 Africa Games in Ghana.

Managing Director Nana Asiedu Asante-Samuels and Head of Operations Collins Amlalo were at the University of Ghana Stadium and a new one being constructed at Borteyman to ensure the facilities are production friendly for television.

The visit included evaluating the infrastructure, camera placements, acoustics, and broadcasting facilities to guarantee a seamless and captivating viewing experience to the world.

After touring the facilities, Asante-Samuels said: "Ad-Visors Media Services has a long-standing reputation for delivering cutting-edge sports coverage, and we're thrilled to be a part of the 2023 Africa Games.

"Our visit to the stadium is an essential step in our preparations to bring the excitement of these games to viewers around the continent and the world."

Ad-Visors Media Services is poised to play a pivotal role in delivering comprehensive, high-quality coverage of this monumental sporting event.

The company is one of the largest independent producers and distributors of sports media in the country.

They have produced FIFA World Cup qualifiers, CAF games, WAFU Nations Cup, Boxing, primetime reality television programmes and music awards.

Their clients are some of the largest most highly respected broadcasters and programme makers in the world including BBC, Doha-based beIN Sports, CNN, Multichoice, FOX and Lagadere

The 2023 Africa Games, a multi-sport event, is set to draw athletes and spectators from across the continent.

It will run from 8-23 March 2024 in Accra.