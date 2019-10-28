Accra Giants wins second round of MTN Skate Soccer League

Accra Giants emerged as winners of the second round of the MTN Skate Soccer League as they defeated Western Tigers and Accra Zongo Loins at the Skate Soccer Arena constructed at the tennis court at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.

The league which was played in a round robin saw Accra Giants winning its first game by 5-2 against Western Tigers and won their second game against Zongo Lions by 2-0 to emerge as winners of the second round.

Speaking to the media after the game, President of the International Federation of Skate Soccer Albert Frimpong in an interview said, “All the athletes performed so well in the game. This is the second round of the MTN Skate Soccer League and we will be having the final game on November 30 here at the Accra Sports Stadium.

“The sponsors MTN and Binatone have promised to reward the fans who will be here to watch the game as well as the players on that day.

“We introduced this game to also help our brothers who are physically challenged to get a profession so they can also make a living”, he added.

Managing Director for Binatone Ghana,Venu Babu said Binatone will continue to provide financial support to improve and develop Skate Soccer.

“We are happy you all came here to support and witness Skate Soccer. The players have all showed their talents and we will continue to do our best to support them”.

Accra Giants will play Ashanti Warriors in the grand finale next month.