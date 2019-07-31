Accra Great Olympics FC outdoor STRIKE as new kits sponsor

Accra Great Olympics is pleased to announce its kit partnership with STRIKE, a Portuguese sports kit manufacturing firm.

This partnership forms part of the club's rebranding efforts to amplify the fans connection with the club and sense of identity in achieving collective successes.

The partnership, pulled off by Club Consult Africa, the sole representative of STRIKE in Africa will see Accra Great Olympics clothed for the next three (3) years.

As an emerging global brand, STRIKE, is kitting professional football clubs and national teams in Africa, Asia and the Pacific regions.

For OLY Dade fans, the good news is, the classic Olympics shirt is making a comeback ahead of the new football season. The new kits feature bespoke designs as pertained to the early 80s to the late 90s.

The replicas are selling at GHS 110.