Great Olympics outdoored their new STRIKE jerseys for the 2019/20 season on Thursday, 26 Sepetember, 2019.

The ceremony took place at the media centre at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Olympics have signed a three-year contract with the Portuguese sports kit manufacturing firm.

The deal was brokered by Club Consult Africa who is the sole representative of STRIKE in Africa.

Great Olympics, who play in the Division One League, are bent on rebranding and making a return to the Ghana Premier League.