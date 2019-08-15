Hearts Of Oak agrees partnership with KOFLEX GYM in Ashalley-Botwe

Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak have agreed a partnership deal with Koflex Gym in Ashalley-Botwe.

The gym will be opened to players and officials of Hearts of Oak, as they train at the ultra-modern gym center.

Koflex Gym is located in Ashalley-Botwe, a suburb of Accra.

Details of the partnership would be made public in the coming days.

The Phobians will train under the supervision of experts at the gym center as the team seeks to match the professional levels of some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

The partnership with Koflex comes as another success chalked following it’s partnership with Sports manufacturing giants Umbro.

The former African Champions are also sponsored by Goil and SAS finance.