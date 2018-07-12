Accra Hearts of Oak line up friendly game against Liberty Professionals

Ghanaian giants Accra Hearts of Oak have lined up a friendly game against fellow premier League side Liberty Professionals.

The Accra based club have been preparing intensively despite the uncertainty surrounding the return of domestic football in the country.

The Phobians will play Liberty Professionals at the Carl Reindorf Park on Saturday, 14th July. This follows a series of friendlies lined up to keep the team in shape.

Hearts lost to Elmina Sharks in a friendly festival Cup match played at the Nduom Park. The former Ghana Premier League champions were beaten 4-2 on penalties after playing 1-1 in regulation time.

