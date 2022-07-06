Accra hosts the 2022 Africa Women's Sports Summit on July 27

The 2022 edition of the Africa Women’s Sports Summit will be held in Accra on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at the International Conference Centre.

Organizers of the event, Sportted Limited, announced that the event is returning for the third year with the previous two editions all held in Ghana's capital.

This year’s scope is on leadership in the African sports industry and building stronger systems.

An impressive lineup of speakers will contribute to the general theme “Be the Change” highlighting Importance of the conversation on sports leadership in Africa.

“We look forward to receiving our third cohort this year. It has been an incredible journey so far and we are excited to gather great minds to deliberate on the issues that matter to the African woman in sports,” Founder, Juliet Bawuah enlightened.

Sports leaders from Ghana and across the continent will proffer solutions to the existing challenges.

“Our lineup of speakers for this year’s event are some of the thought leaders and we are confident that given their years of involvement in sports on the continent, they will inspire the needed change stakeholders hope to see.” the astute journalist added.

ABOUT THE AFRICA WOMEN’S SPORTS SUMMIT

The Africa Women’s Sports Summit is a global platform for mentorship, training and championing greater female inclusion in the African sports space.