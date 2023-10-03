Accra Lions Academy roar to victory over U19 side of Serbian club Cukaricki in friendly clash

In a thrilling, friendly match held this afternoon, the young talents of Accra Lions Academy showcased their prowess as they hammered the U19 side of Serbian top-flight club, Cukaricki, with an impressive scoreline of 3-0.

It was a memorable day for young Lions as they began their European tour with a resounding victory.

The star of the match was undoubtedly striker Amponsah Dominic, who delivered a standout performance by netting two crucial goals.

Adding to the Lions' success, substitute Karim Salifu made his presence felt by scoring a goal that sealed the deal.

This victory is a promising start to Lions' European tour and a clear indicator of their potential on the international stage.

It's not every day that a youth academy team from Ghana secures such a convincing win against an opponent from the Serbian top-flight.

The Lions Academy has been making waves in youth football development, and this victory further solidifies their reputation as a breeding ground for future football stars.

Their commitment to nurturing young talent is paying off, as demonstrated on the pitch today.