Accra Lions Academy secure impressive 3-0 victory against Serbian club Cukaricki U19

Accra Lions Academy showcased their prowess as they secured an impressive 3-0 victory over the U19 side of Serbian top-flight club Cukaricki in a thrilling friendly match on Tuesday.

Leading the charge was striker Dominic Amponsah, who dazzled with his skill and precision, netting two crucial goals for the Ghanaian contingent. The icing on the cake came from substitute Karim Salifu, who sealed the emphatic win in the first leg of their European tour.

This remarkable performance comes just four days into their European adventure, leaving an indelible mark on their journey. As they continue their tour, the Accra Lions U-19 squad will next face the formidable Red Star Belgrade in another high-stakes friendly match, promising more exciting football action.

Beyond the sporting aspect, this tour holds multiple objectives for Accra Lions Academy. It serves as a strategic move to elevate the club's international profile and establish valuable partnerships. Moreover, it provides the young talents from Ghana a golden opportunity to immerse themselves in the highly competitive European football landscape, setting the stage for potential future stars to emerge.

With former World Cup winner Lothar Mathaus at the helm of the club following his commitment to the club last season, Accra Lions are expected to take more significant steps to foster connections around the world and provide opportunities for young promising talents.