Accra Lions always tough opponent for Hearts of Oak - Opare Addo

Hearts of Oak Public Relations Officer, Kwame Opare Addo, says the team had to give their all to beat Accra Lions, despite their opponent’s low position in the league standings.

Hearts of Oak won the match 3-1, with goals from Hamza Issah, Kwesi Asmah, and Enock Asubonteng. Lawrence Ntim scored the only goal for Accra Lions.

“We are all playing football it is not about giving favours or been friendly outside the pitch yes we all have good relations but when we get onto the pitch you have to go there and defend your badge," as aired by Peace FM.

"Make sure that three points there you work for it so Accra Lions they have always been a top side playing against Hearts of Oak so we prepared well.

"Even though their position now it doesn't reflect the kind of football been played so it is our hard work that made it possible to overcome them,"