GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Accra Lions announce signing of defender Abdul Rahman Ali

Published on: 05 September 2023
Accra Lions announce signing of defender Abdul Rahman Ali

Accra Lions have bolstered their squad with the signing of defender Abdul Rahman Ali. 

The defender joins the Ghana Premier League side as a free agent on a two-year deal.

The strong defender has been preparing with the club ahead of the new season and he is expected to play a pivotal role in the upcoming campaign.

"We are very happy to announce the signing of Abdul Rahman Ali to Accra Lions FC. The big and strong defender joins us as a free agent on a 2-year contract. Welcome to Accra Lions, Abdul Rahman!," wrote the club on X, confirming the capture of Ali.

He joins Musa Hamzata, Ali Mohammed, Yahaya Mohammed, Daniel Afful, Sadat Seidu and Abdul-Sahun Mohammed as the club's latest additions.

Accra Lions will begin the season with a trip to Tarkwa to face champions Medeama SC.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more