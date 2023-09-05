Accra Lions announce signing of defender Abdul Rahman Ali

Accra Lions have bolstered their squad with the signing of defender Abdul Rahman Ali.

The defender joins the Ghana Premier League side as a free agent on a two-year deal.

The strong defender has been preparing with the club ahead of the new season and he is expected to play a pivotal role in the upcoming campaign.

"We are very happy to announce the signing of Abdul Rahman Ali to Accra Lions FC. The big and strong defender joins us as a free agent on a 2-year contract. Welcome to Accra Lions, Abdul Rahman!," wrote the club on X, confirming the capture of Ali.

He joins Musa Hamzata, Ali Mohammed, Yahaya Mohammed, Daniel Afful, Sadat Seidu and Abdul-Sahun Mohammed as the club's latest additions.

Accra Lions will begin the season with a trip to Tarkwa to face champions Medeama SC.