Accra Lions announce signing of forward Yahaya Mohammed

Accra Lions have completed the signing of highly-rated forward Yahaya Mohammed.

The talented forward joins the Accra-based club from Tamale City, and he is expected to bolster the attack of Lions ahead of the new season.

Mohammed is seen as replacement for Seidu Bassit, who joined Sudanese giants Al Hilal last month.

"Accra Lions Football Club can confirm the signing of striker Yahaya Mohammed. We have moved to bolster our attacking options with a very promising talent," the club wrote on social media.

"Yahaya became a teenage sensation after scoring 17 goals in 22 Division One league matches in 2022. The lanky striker joins us from Tamale City. Welcome to Accra Lions, Yahaya!"

Accra Lions have been preparing ahead of the new season and will start their campaign with a trip to Tarkwa to play champions, Medeama SC.