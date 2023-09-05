Accra Lions announce signing of midfielder Sadat Seidu

Accra Lions have completed the signing of teen sensation Sadat Seidu.

The 19-year-old joins the Ghana Premier League side from lower-tier side Action Light Football Club.

Seidu has been training with the club as the Accra-based outfit prepare ahead of the upcoming season.

"Accra Lions Football Club has signed Sadat Seidu with immediate effect. The 19-year old midfielder joins us from Action Light Football Club. Welcome to Accra Lions, Sadat!," wrote the club, announcing the signing of the player.

Accra Lions have been active in the transfer window, beefing up their squad before the start of the new season in a fortnight.

Seidu joins Yahaya Mohammed, Abdul Shakun Abubakari, Ali Mohammed and goalkeeper Daniel Afful as the club's recent additions.

Accra Lions will begin the season with a trip to Tarkwa to face champions Medeama SC.