Accra Lions announce signing of winger Abdul Shakun Abubakari from Steadfast FC

Ghana Premier League outfit Accra Lions FC have announced the signing of young attacker Abdul Shakun Abubakari for the upcoming season.

The highly-rated winger sealed his move from Steadfast FC to Lions on Wednesday night after successfully passing his medical examination.

He is joining from the Tamale-based club for an undisclosed amount on a three-year contract, GHANAsoccernet.com understands.

"We are pleased to announce the signing of Abdul-Shakun Abubakari. The powerful and speedy winger scored 7 goals in 23 matches for @DivisionOneGH side Steadfast FC last season." Lions confirmed the signing on their social networks

Abubakari becomes the third official acquisition for the capital club after Mohammed Ali and Yahaya Mohammed, both from Tamale City FC.

Lions are looking to improve on their performance in the Ghana Premier League in the 2023-24 season after surviving a relegation scare last term.