Accra Lions are a very good side - Nations FC coach Kassim Mingle reacts to narrow win

Nations FC coach Kassim Mingle has commended Accra Lions despite his team's crucial 1-0 victory over the Accra-based side on Friday.

The victory marked the end of Nations FC's five-game winless streak in matchday 30 of the Ghana Premier League.

The match, held at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on May 17, was decided by a solitary strike from Barimah Baah, securing a narrow win for the hosts.

Despite the defeat, Coach Mingle acknowledged the strong performance of Accra Lions, highlighting their quality and ball possession.

“I told you they are a very good side. They keep the ball, we also keep the ball. We needed the points more than they needed, and fortunately for us, we’ve got the points,” Coach Kassim Mingle said in a post-match interview.

With this victory, Nations FC have moved up to second place in the Ghana Premier League standings, demonstrating their resilience and renewed form. Meanwhile, Accra Lions remain third on the league table despite the loss.

The win was a significant morale booster for Nations FC as they aim for a strong finish to the season.