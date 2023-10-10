Accra Lions are very intelligent on the ball - Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum

Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum has hailed Accra Lions for being intelligent on the ball during their clash on Monday as his team secured its first victory in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.

In a highly anticipated match, Ogum's Porcupine Warriors made the journey to the capital to face their opponents in the new league season. The game took place at the Accra Sports Stadium and proved to be a tough contest.

In a thrilling turn of events, Asante Kotoko managed to secure a late victory, clinching all three points in added time.

Speaking during a post-match interview with StarTimes, Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum lauded Accra Lions, describing them as a tactically astute side. He specifically praised their intelligence on the ball and their ability to maneuver effectively in open spaces.

“They are a tactically good side. They are very intelligent on the ball and they are able to move well into spaces so I knew it was going to be like this,” the Asante Kotoko coach said.

As it stands, Asante Kotoko currently occupy the 10th position on the league table, having accumulated 5 points.

The Porcupine Warriors are gearing up for their next challenge on matchday five of the Ghana Premier League, where they will face Aduana Stars. This victory has undoubtedly boosted their spirits as they continue their journey in the league.