Accra Lions blow chance to climb top of Ghana Premier League table

Accra Lions missed the chance to move top of the Ghana Premier League table after splitting points with Samartex in a 1-1 draw on Monday, 19 December 2022, at WAFA Stadium in Sogakope.

The visitors took an early lead through Ibrahim Giyasu's strike in the 10th minute.

Annor Walker's side failed to go into break with that advantage as Hagan Frimpong's 40th minute header from a corner put the Lions level at halftime.

Ibrahim Tanko's side have failed to win in three consecutive matches following back-to-back defeats to Accra Hearts of Oak and King Faisal.

They are away to Medeama on New Year's Day in their next fixture.

Samartex have now gone three matches without defeat and will face lower side Adjoafuaman in the MTN Ghana FA Cup on Christmas Day.

This will be followed by league action when they host Dreams FC in Samreboi.

By Suleman Asante