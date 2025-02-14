Accra Lions CEO: Poor officiating fuels hooliganism in Ghanaian football

Accra Lions CEO, Nana Obiri Yeboah, has identified poor officiating as the main driver of hooliganism in Ghanaian football.

The 2023 Ghana Premier League runners-up were recently sanctioned by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) after criticising referee Maxwell Hanson for poor officiating in their defeat to Dreams FC.

While acknowledging the importance of the FA’s newly introduced safety measures, Obiri Yeboah believes improving officiating is key to addressing hooliganism.

“For months, we’ve discussed safety and officiating. At Accra Lions, we believe officiating is the root cause of hooliganism. Fans desperately want three points, and when referees fail to perform, it leads to chaos. While educating supporters and enforcing safety measures are necessary, we must critically examine officiating because, at times, it is simply unacceptable and because most fans won’t exercise retrain, they want to act, let’s tackle the issues well to ensure we kick it out of our game.”

The Ghana Premier League is currently on hold after a Kotoko fan was stabbed to death in Nsoatre, prompting the FA to roll out new safety protocols that will be strictly enforced.