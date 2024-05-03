Accra Lions chief attributes impressive campaign to technical team's outstanding efforts

Accra Lions' Chief Executive Officer Nana Obiri Yeboah has lauded the efforts of the club's technical and scouting teams following their impressive performance in the ongoing Ghana Premier League campaign.

The Accra-based team have showcased outstanding form this season, securing 12 victories, seven draws, and nine losses in 28 matches, placing them in third position with 43 points and making them genuine contenders for the league title.

Nana Obiri Yeboah praised the leadership of Ibrahim Tanko and the technical team, as well as the scouting team, for their remarkable contributions throughout the season. He stressed the importance of continuous scouting to bolster the club's ranks with promising young talents.

“Match after match we are picking points out from home and away and its gives you comfort that finally, it is picking together. Previously we struggled. In the first round, we struggled, we were not consistent but gradually it is coming together”

“I will give credit to our technical team for bringing such boys from Division 2 and other colts clubs across the country. We have eight players who are playing the Premier League for the first time. When you look at it, you ask yourself is it possible but then match after match, it’s happening. Our technical and scouting team have done so well. It’s something that we are doing right and we don’t need to change”

Accra Lions recently secured a crucial 1-0 victory over Hearts of Oak, propelling them to third place in the league standings. Ibrahim Issah's goal secured maximum points for the Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Looking ahead, Accra Lions are set to host Aduana Stars in their upcoming matchday 29 fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, May 6, 2024.