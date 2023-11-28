Accra Lions coach Ibrahim Tank says win over Aduana Stars was deserved

Accra Lions tactician, Ibrahim Tanko has stated that his side deserved their narrow win over league leaders, Aduana Stars at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park on Sunday, November 26 2023.

Lions stunned the Fire Boys in stoppage time to snatch all three points in Dormaa. The visitors navigated first half pressure from their hosts and bounced back with a spirited display in the second half.

After recess, Tanko threw on Abdul-Shakun Abubakar who was beautifully set up by Abass Samari to net the only goal of the game in the 91st minute to return his team to winning ways.

Tanko said at full time: “The second half definitely we were better and we have the better chances. And I think we deserve to win this game.”

Lions are in 12th position on 16 points and they will Nations FC for their next game.

By Suleman Asante