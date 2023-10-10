Accra Lions coach Ibrahim Tanko admits defeat to Kotoko ‘very painful’

Head coach of Accra Lions, Ibrahim Tanko has disclosed that their narrow defeat to Kotoko on Monday, October 9 2023 at the Accra Sports Stadium is hard to take.

Despite being brilliant in the entire game, Lions succumbed to a late goal by the visitors through Kalo Ouattara.

Sherrif’s pin point cross was met by Ouattara's towering header to net the winner for the Porcupine Warriors on 98 minutes.

Lions have been beaten for the first time this season but Tanko says the nature of the defeat is heartbreaking.

He said: “Very painful. I mean a lack of concentration. I think a draw could have been a better and fair result based on how the two teams played but I mean this is football. One lack of concentration cost you three points. It’s painful,” Tanko told StarTimes at full time.”

Accra Lions will face Great Olympics for their next game.

By Suleman Asante

Follow on X: @Quarmeasante