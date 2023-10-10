GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Accra Lions coach Ibrahim Tanko admits defeat to Kotoko ‘very painful’

Published on: 10 October 2023
Accra Lions coach Ibrahim Tanko admits defeat to Kotoko ‘very painful’
Ibrahim Tanko

Head coach of Accra Lions, Ibrahim Tanko has disclosed that their narrow defeat to Kotoko on Monday, October 9 2023 at the Accra Sports Stadium is hard to take.

Despite being brilliant in the entire game, Lions succumbed to a late goal by the visitors through Kalo Ouattara.

Sherrif’s pin point cross was met by Ouattara's towering header to net the winner for the Porcupine Warriors on 98 minutes.

Lions have been beaten for the first time this season but Tanko says the nature of the defeat is heartbreaking.

He said: “Very painful. I mean a lack of concentration. I think a draw could have been a better and fair result based on how the two teams played but I mean this is football. One lack of concentration cost you three points. It’s painful,” Tanko told StarTimes at full time.”

Accra Lions will face Great Olympics for their next game.

By Suleman Asante

Follow on X: @Quarmeasante

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more