Accra Lions coach Ibrahim Tanko aims for a turnaround in upcoming clash against Real Tamale United

Accra Lions coach Ibrahim Tanko is determined to see his team return to winning ways following their recent defeat.

In their matchday five encounter against Great Olympics, Accra Lions suffered a 3-0 loss at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Tanko acknowledged the team's subpar performance in the match and the impact of conceding early goals. Despite the painful defeat, he remains optimistic about their chances in the upcoming matchday six fixture against Real Tamale United, which will take place at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Reflecting on the previous match, Tanko said, "Very bad (performance). I mean we had a very bad first half, with two mistakes, we gave them the game. It's very painful, but they deserved to win."

He highlighted the importance of preparation for their upcoming match and the need to regain confidence.

"When you are down 3-0 in 20 minutes, definitely your confidence will vanish, and I mean this is what happened. We are going to prepare for Real Tamale United on Friday and then hope that everything will be fine," Tanko stated.

The defeat against Olympics currently places Accra Lions in the 13th position on the league table with just five points. Tanko and his team are eager to turn their fortunes around and secure a positive result in their next match.