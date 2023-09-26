Accra Lions coach Ibrahim Tanko aims for consistency after first win

Accra Lions coach Ibrahim Tanko is focused on achieving consistency in the Ghana Premier League this season after his team secured their first win.

Following a 2-2 draw in their opening game against champions Medeama in Tarkwa, Accra Lions managed to secure a 1-0 victory over Legon Cities in Sogakope. Last season was a rollercoaster for the Accra club, with some impressive wins, but they narrowly avoided relegation with a final-day draw in Bibiani.

Tanko is determined to avoid a similar outcome this season, stating, "We are doing everything possible. We want to be consistent in both the first and second rounds. So, we are working on it and ensure that this season is going to be better."

Accra Lions currently top the league table after two games, boasting four points. They are one of only two clubs that remain undefeated this season after just two games.