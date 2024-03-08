Accra Lions coach Ibrahim Tanko calls for improved attack ahead of Berekum Chelsea clash

Accra Lions coach Ibrahim Tanko has emphasized the need for his team to improve their attacking prowess ahead of their upcoming Ghana Premier League match against Berekum Chelsea.

The Lions have struggled to find the back of the net this season, scoring just 17 goals in 18 games, which has contributed to their current position as one of the teams fighting against relegation.

Tanko's side played out a 0-0 draw against Legon Cities in their last outing, and they will need to step up their game when they host Chelsea on Saturday.

The coach believes that his team needs to be more clinical in front of goal if they are to overcome their opponents.

"Every first game after a long break is a bit tricky, so we hope that next week will be fine," Tanko said.

"We can only have sharpness in our home game against Berekum Chelsea."

The Lions currently sit in 14th place on the Ghana Premier League table with 21 points, and they cannot afford to drop any more points if they want to avoid relegation.

Tanko knows that his team needs to start firing on all cylinders, especially in attack, if they are to turn their fortunes around.