Accra Lions coach Ibrahim Tanko delighted with the strength of his squad after Berekum Chelsea draw

Accra Lions coach, Ibrahim Tanko has expressed satisfaction with the performance of his team in the draw against Berekum Chelsea on matchday 3 of the Ghana Premier League.

Accra Lions secured their first-ever point in Berekum after three visits despite playing the match without six of their regular starters.

Captain Dominic Nsobila, winger Evans Botchway and forward Dominic Amponsah were all unavailable for the game on Friday.

"Remind you we played without six of our starters and these guys have also shown they can help and I am very happy," he said after the game.

"We have a very good squad and if Dominic is not there, definitely we missed him but if he is not there, the others will do it so that's why we are doing a good job, we have a very good second team and we always push the players," he added.

Bernard Kesse, who was starting in the absence of Amponsah, opened the scoring for Lions after just ten minutes but Berekum Chelsea responded after the break.

Accra Lions will next host former champions Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday.