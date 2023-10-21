Accra Lions coach Ibrahim Tanko expresses frustration over winless streak

Accra Lions coach Ibrahim Tanko has aired his disappointment in his team's recent dip in form in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

After six games in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season, Accra Lions have encountered a difficult beginning, managing to secure only five points out of a potential 18. Their latest setback occurred on Friday afternoon as they sought to break a four-game streak without a win but instead faced a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Real Tamale United.

After the game, Tanko expressed his disappointment over the team's struggles to secure victories. However, he maintains his optimism, believing that Accra Lions will persevere and work diligently to reverse their fortunes.

"It's very unfortunate for us. We have played three games here and zero points. That is very bad for us. But we are a young team and we have to keep on working and hope that we find a win soon," Coach Ibrahim Tanko said.

"We are a young team. We have to continue working, and definitely better times will come. I will talk to the players, we will watch the videos, and correct our mistakes. That's the best way to go."

Accra Lions now face their next challenge, an away match against Bofoakwa Tano, where they will be aiming to turn the tide and secure a much-needed victory at a venue, where the hosts are yet to lose a game.