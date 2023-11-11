Accra Lions coach Ibrahim Tanko gains confidence after thrilling victory against Karela United

Accra Lions' coach Ibrahim Tanko exudes optimism and unwavering faith in his team's abilities after their remarkable victory over Karela United.

In a thrilling showdown on Friday, Accra Lions showcased their prowess, clinching a 2-1 triumph and marking their triumphant return to the path of victory.

Tanko, speaking after the match, emphasised the significant boost in confidence that comes with going undefeated in three consecutive games. He highlighted the importance of a victory like this, especially when it's snatched in the closing minutes of the game, as it instills even more self-assurance in the team.

"When you play three games without a loss, definitely you have that confidence," Tanko remarked. "A win like this will always push you. Winning at the last minute of the game gives us more confidence, and I am sure that the boys will take it," he added, displaying his unwavering belief in the team's potential.

Accra Lions currently stand eighth on the league table, amassing 13 points from their first 10 games. Their next challenge awaits them at home, where they will face Hearts of Oak in what promises to be an exciting clash.