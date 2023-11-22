Accra Lions coach Ibrahim Tanko highlights team's strong performance against Hearts of Oak

Accra Lions coach Ibrahim Tanko, remained positive despite his team's defeat against Hearts of Oak, emphasising their strong performance throughout the Ghana Premier League clash on Tuesday.

The encounter saw Hamza Issah scoring an early goal for Hearts of Oak, but Accra Lions responded with an equalizer by Abass Samari Salifu just before the half-hour mark.

The first half concluded with a 1-1 scoreline, showcasing the competitive nature of the match with goals from Hamza Issah for Hearts of Oak and Abass Samari for Accra Lions.

In the dying moments of the game, Hearts of Oak secured the victory with a remarkable goal from Raphael Amponsah, leaving Accra Lions with a 1-2 defeat.

"I think we had a very good game. The goals they scored definitely are our fault. We have to go and prepare very well for the next game, but this is not the true reflection of the game," Tanko remarked in the post-match analysis.

Acknowledging the unpredictable nature of football, Tanko stated, "That is football; they have to score, and we know we can come back. Sometimes you do everything you can, but it is not working. They won, and we congratulate them, but we have to go back and do our homework well for the next game."

Tanko's focus on improvement and preparation for the upcoming matches reflects his determination to bounce back after the defeat and continue striving for success in future fixtures. Lions will play Aduana FC on Sunday.