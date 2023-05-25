Accra Lions coach Ibrahim Tanko hopes to achieve great things with Lothar Matthaus

Accra Lions coach Ibrahim Tanko has stated that his team will do everything in their power to give back Germany football star Lothar Mathaus, who just purchased a share in the club.

On Tuesday, the 1990 World Cup winner was introduced as a co-owner of the Ghanaian team at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra as he joined forces with Ghanaian footballer Frank Acheampong, and renowned football agent Oliver Konig are now part of the ownership group. This purchase has a reported value of roughly €2 million.

“It’s a good thing for us to have a world football legend like Lothar Mathaus to join the Accra Lions family. His partnership with us is huge because when you go into the German newspapers it is unbelievable”

“We hope to give him the quality that propelled him to join us. We welcome him and hope we achieve great things with him” he said.

Accra Lions joined the Ghana Premier League after securing promotion from Division One in 2021. They are currently 9th on the Ghana Premier League table with 44 points after 31 matches into the season.