Accra Lions coach Ibrahim Tanko praises team's character after draw with Bofoakwa Tano

Accra Lions coach Ibrahim Tanko has commended his team's character after they came from behind to secure a point in a 1-1 draw against Bofoakwa Tano in the Ghana Premier League.

The match saw Bofoakwa Tano taking an early lead just 2 minutes into the game when Najib Ibrahim scored at the Sunyani Coronation Park.

However, the Accra-based club fought back and secured a draw thanks to Daniel Awuni's goal. After the game, Coach Ibrahim Tanko expressed his satisfaction with the team's performance and their ability to avoid a fourth consecutive defeat.

Tanko said, "I think the boys showed character. I mean, we told them we still have a chance. In the next forty-five minutes, they should go all out and play all out. I think they did that, and we got the one point."

Accra Lions will play their next game at home against Heart of Lions.