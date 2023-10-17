Accra Lions coach Ibrahim Tanko reflects on disappointing loss to Great Olympics in Ghana Premier League

Accra Lions' head coach, Ibrahim Tanko, expressed his disappointment after his team's loss to Great Olympics in the Ghana Premier League city derby on Monday.

In the match, Olympics scored three early goals to overcome Lions, with Michael Yeboah netting twice and Emmanuel Antwi adding the final goal.

During the post-match interview, Tanko acknowledged his team's poor performance and attributed the loss to mistakes, but he also credited Olympics for their strong performance.

He said, "Our performance was very poor, especially in the first half, where two mistakes cost us the game. It's painful, but Olympics deserved the win."

Tanko emphasized his concerns about the team's defence and stressed the need for continued training to address the issues.

"I am concerned about our defensive lapses, but I mean, I know we have to train for it. We have to keep on training for it and hope everything will be fine."

He remains optimistic that the team will bounce back to winning ways in the upcoming match against Real Tamale United.