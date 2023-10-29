Accra Lions coach Ibrahim Tanko says his players’ character earned them a point against Bofoakwa Tano

Accra Lions tactician Ibrahim Tanko has revealed that his players showed character to snatch a point in their matchday 7 clash with Bofoakwa Tano on Friday.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw but Lions fell behind just 2 minutes into the game as Najib Ibrahim gave the hosts the lead at the Sunyani Coronation Park. Bofo went into the break with that slim lead.

Lions came into the second half strongly as they pushed for the equalizer. They profited from a mistake by the Hunters to restore parity through Daniel Awuni in the 70th minute.

Tanko says his players did exactly as he told them at the break which resulted in the spoils being shared.

He told StarTimes: “I think the boys showed character. I mean, we told them we still have a chance. Forty-five minutes, they should go all out and play all out. I think they did that and we get the one point.”

Lions are at home to Heart of Lions for their next game.

By Suleman Asante

Follow on X: @Quarmeasante