Accra Lions coach Ibrahim Tanko switches attention to Bechem United after Nations FC defeat

Accra Lions coach, Ibrahim Tanko has turned his attention to the game against Bechem United next week after a narrow defeat to Nations FC on matchday 30 in Abrankese.

A first-half strike from Barimah Baah ensured Nations FC ended Accra Lions' four-game unbeaten run at the Dr Kwame Kyei Complex on Friday, May 17, 2024.

Accra Lions dominated most of the game but failed to take their chances but Tanko believes his players will be ready for the Hunters in Accra.

“We played our normal game, we had more possession, especially in the first half but we lost. We will concentrate on the next game. That’s it,” he said after the game.

“We have to keep working. That’s football. You have to keep working on your goal scoring and that’s what we are going to do,” coach Ibrahim Tanko noted.

The Accra-based club sits third on the Premier League table with four games to end the campaign.