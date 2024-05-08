Accra Lions coach Ibrahim Tanko switches attention to Nations FC after Aduana Stars draw

Ibrahim Tanko, the head coach of Accra Lions, has turned his attention to the upcoming Ghana Premier League game against Nations FC in Kumasi.

The in-form Lions were held to a goalless draw by two-time champions Aduana Stars on Monday, and travel to Kumasi just a point behind second-place Nations FC.

Nations FC defeated Lions 1-0 in the first round and will be hoping to avenge that defeat.

“We are playing Nations FC. They are second and we are third. I think only one point between us so definitely it’s going to be a good game over there,” he said after the Aduana Stars game.

Meanwhile, Tanko expressed satisfaction after the draw against the Ogya Boys.

“Aduana Stars made things difficult for us. In the first half for almost 30 minutes we didn’t create anything. I think in all the draw is okay. Aduana is a very experienced side, they came with a game and it worked for them. One point against Aduana at home is okay. We will prepare for the next game,” he added.